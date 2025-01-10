Hounds Lock up Norwegian Forward Larsen

January 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Forward Brigham Larsen with the University of North Carolina-Charlotte

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has signed forward Brigham Larsen, inking the first-year pro to a two-year deal with a third-year team option for 2027. The deal is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

A native of Oslo, Norway, Larsen comes to the Hounds after three years playing for the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. The 6-foot-4 striker helped lead the 49ers to back-to-back American Athletic Conference titles, which included scoring the overtime game-winner in the 2024 championship game for a 2-1 win over Florida International.

"Brigham brings size and pace to our front line. His ability to link play, as well as get behind defenders, will be a welcome addition in 2025," Riverhounds head coach Bob Lilley said.

In three years at Charlotte, Larsen posted 13 goals and eight assists, and he earned Second Team All-AAC honors in 2023. His team reached the NCAA Tournament in each of his last two seasons; Charlotte fell in overtime at N.C. State last season and won a first-round game in 2023 over High Point before losing to eventual national champion Clemson.

Larsen played his first college season for Winthrop University, where he scored 11 goals in his lone season to earn Big South Conference Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Big South honors. Prior to arriving in the U.S., Larsen played his club soccer for Lyn FK in his native Oslo.

The Hounds continue to put together their 2025 team with more signings to be announced ahead of the start of the team's preseason camp Jan. 27. To stay connected to all the team's news, visit riverhounds.com, download the Riverhounds mobile app and follow the team on social media @RiverhoundsSC.

