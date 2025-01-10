Jacquesson Stays with Hounds on New Deal

January 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC forward Bertin Jacquesson

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Chris Cowger) Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC forward Bertin Jacquesson(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Chris Cowger)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has brought forward Bertin Jacquesson back to the Steel City for the upcoming season, signing him to a permanent deal after he first joined the team on loan for the final two months of 2024.

Jacquesson's deal, which is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval, keeps the former University of Pittsburgh standout with the Hounds for 2025 with a club option for the 2026 season.

"Bertin was very good for us at the end of 2024 and a priority to bring back in 2025," Riverhounds head coach Bob Lilley said. "He is quick and dangerous in front of goal and will also set up others. Needless to say, we are excited to have him back in Pittsburgh for the 2025 USL Championship season."

Jacquesson, 23, was initially loaned to the Hounds by MLS club Real Salt Lake near the end of last season, and he made an immediate splash, scoring in his team debut against Rhode Island FC on Sept. 7. He also earned USL Player of the Week after scoring a hat trick against Miami FC on Oct. 5, and he finished with five goals and two assists in eight games with Pittsburgh.

Originally from Lorrez-le-Bocage, France, Jacquesson was a key part of Pitt's teams that reached the NCAA College Cup semifinals in 2020 and 2022. After three years with the Panthers, he was the 16th overall selection in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Real Salt Lake.

In two years under contract with RSL, Jacquesson made 12 appearances and recorded one assist with the MLS team. He also appeared in 18 matches for the club's reserve side in MLS Next Pro, scoring twice and adding an assist.

With Jacquesson's return, the Hounds now have 13 players back from their final roster from a season ago, when the team went 9-1-6 over its final 16 matches to reach the playoffs for a seventh consecutive season.

The Hounds kick off 2025 on Saturday, March 8, when they travel to face North Carolina FC. Season tickets are on sale now by visiting riverhounds.com/tickets or by calling the Highmark Stadium Box Office at 412-865-GOAL.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.