Harris Makes Move from LouCity to Israeli First Division Club

Louisville City FC has agreed to terms for Wilson Harris to move to first division Israeli club Maccabi Petah Tikva FC during Europe's open transfer window.

The 25-year-old forward departs Louisville after scoring 43 league goals over three seasons and 91 regular season appearances, placing him second on the club's all-time scoring list.

"We are grateful for the work Wilson put in throughout his time here at Louisville City," said coach Danny Cruz. "We wanted Wilson to extend his time with us, but he felt that the opportunity to play in Israel was one he couldn't pass up. Throughout the process, we had a valuation set for this move, and it was met. We wish Wilson the very best and look forward to seeing his career continue taking off.

"Likewise, I'm excited about where our roster is heading into the 2025 season. We will continue to evaluate, as we always do, what's needed to put the team in the best possible position to win a USL Championship title. I'm confident in the group we have assembled and am looking forward to getting started."

Harris's 19 goals in the 2024 USL Championship campaign ranked second in the league, helping LouCity post the highest points total and claim the Players' Shield. He was named to the USL Championship All-League team alongside teammates Taylor Davila and Arturo Ordoñez.

A California native who originally committed to play collegiately at the University of Louisville, Harris joined City from Sporting Kansas City, where he was named the USL Championship Young Player of the Year in 2020.

