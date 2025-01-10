Loudoun United Football Club Announce LUFC Almanac and Legacy Numbers

January 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club (LUFC) announced today the release of the LUFC Almanac, compiling both team and individual stats dating back to the inaugural season of the club in 2019. This new initiative commemorates the contribution of every player who has represented LUFC in a senior competitive fixture (excluding Friendlies).

Following research from the club's marketing department, 143 Legacy Numbers were assigned to players going back to the 2019 season, but the list will continue to grow as others make their debut. The numbers are allocated to a player following their first appearance for the Club, with numbers 1-11 assigned numerically by squad number who made up our first Starting XI in the USL Championship match against Nashville SC.

- Players making their full debuts in the same match are listed numerically by squad number

- Players coming on as substitutes in the same match are listed in order of the minute in which they entered the pitch

Moving forward, players will have the numbers on the inside collar of their kits to commemorate the date they played their first match with the club.

In addition to the Legacy Numbers initiative, LUFC has also put together extensive research to display statistical leaders in appearances, goals, assists, and clean sheets for the club. Along with this, the club has also researched the youngest players and goal scorers, the oldest goal scorers, and the players who have recorded hattricks in competitive matches.

The LUFC Almanac also shows statistics from each individual season that the club has participated in as well as an area to showcase all the player statistics from the active squad. These statistics will be updated at the end of each month on the website so that fans can keep up to date with their favorite Loudoun United Football Club players.

Loudoun United Football Club opens the season on Saturday, March 8 against Birmingham Legion FC. The Home Opener is set for Saturday, March 29 against Rhode Island FC at Segra Field in Leesburg, VA. Tickets are available now at www.loudoununitedfc.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.