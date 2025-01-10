Homegrown Defender Chibi Ukaegbu Earns Call up to U-20 U.S. Men's Youth National Team

January 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







U.S. Soccer has announced that Republic FC defender Chibuike "Chibi" Ukaegbu (pronunciation: Chi-bee Oo-kay-boo) has been named to the roster for the upcoming U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team's Training Camp in West Palm Beach, Florida from January 10-18. The camp will also include scrimmages against the U.S. Men's National Team and MLS side Nashville SC. Ukaegbu is the only one of two players on the 22-man roster representing a USL Championship Club.

"This is a well-deserved call up for Chibi and another opportunity to showcase his abilities at the highest level," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant.

This is Ukaegbu's first call up to the U-20 national team, and third selection in the last four months. The 17-year-old centerback previously joined the U-19s for two camps last October and November, earning a spot in the Starting XI for a scrimmage against Japan that resulted in a 3-2 victory. He also spent time with the U-17 squad in March 2024.

The Roseville native will be back with Republic FC for his second season in 2025. In 2023, Ukaegbu became the sixth homegrown player to sign a professional contract with the club and made his debut in U.S. Open Cup play on May 7. He went on to lead all four academy graduates in starts (7) and minutes (700), while also winning 32 duels. His 21 interceptions were the most of any player under 18 across the league.

The club's homegrown players continue to earn youth national team program selections. Since the launch of the club's Youth Academy in 2015, over 70 players have been selected to represent their respective nations on the international stage, participating in various national team programs including training camps, competitions, and Regional ID Centers.

Republic FC will open the 2025 USL Championship season with a home contest against the 2024 Western Conference regular season winner New Mexico United on Saturday, March 8.

Fans can secure their spot for all the action in 2025, including the season opener, by becoming an Indomitable Member today. Members will have access to an exclusive benefits package that includes a commemorative scarf, flexibility to swap or re-sell tickets, access to private events, the best ticket prices per match, as well as priority seats in the new Republic Stadium at The Railyards. For more information, or to purchase a membership today, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.