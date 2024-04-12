Noble Transferred to AA Wichita

April 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Jack Noble has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with four on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids plays game four of its six-game home opening series against Dayton tonight at 6:35.

