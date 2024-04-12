Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:35 PM at Cedar Rapids)

April 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, April 12, 2024 l Game # 7

Veterans Memorial Stadium l Cedar Rapids, IA l 7:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (3-3) at Cedar Rapids Kernels (2-3)

RH Rhett Lowder (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH John Klein (0-0, 0.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Cedar Rapids 8, Dayton 4. Cedar Rapids broke a 4-4 tie with four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Dragons had tied the game with three in the top of the eighth, keyed by a two-run double by Sal Stewart and an RBI single by Cam Collier. Stewart, Collier, and Ethan O'Donnell each had two hits for Dayton. It was a tough night for the Dragons bullpen as they combined to pitch four innings and allow seven runs with six walks.

Current Series (April 9-14 at Cedar Rapids): Dayton is 1-2 in the series, winning the first game and losing the next two.

Dayton team stats in the series: .216 batting average (22 for 102); 4.3 runs/game (13 R, 3 G); 2 home runs; 2 stolen bases; 7.20 ERA (25 IP, 20 ER); 4 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons lead the Midwest League in home runs (6) and total bases. They are tied for the league lead in hits and second in runs, batting average, and slugging percentage. Note that only four of the 12 MWL teams are hitting above .213 and four are below .200.

The Dragons are 3-0 in games when hitting at least one home run and 0-3 in games without a homer.

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez is off to a sizzling start as a hitter, batting .400 (fifth in the MWL). He is second in the MWL in hits, tied for third in RBI, and fourth in both OPS and slugging percentage.

Cam Collier has hit safely in each of the Dragons first six games. Collier ranks among the MWL leaders: 1st in hits (10); Tied for 3rd in runs (4); 2nd in RBI (7), 8th in batting average (.385); Tied for 9th in slugging percentage (.538).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, April 13 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (0-0, 6.00) at Cedar Rapids LH Christian MacLeod (no record)

Sunday, April 14 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 15.43) at Cedar Rapids RH C.J. Culpepper (no record)

Tuesday, April 16 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Enmanuel Pinales (0-1, 2.25) at Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (0-0, 2.25)

Wednesday, April 17 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Miguel Cienfuegos (1-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-1, 5.79)

Thursday, April 18 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Jagger Haynes (no record) at Dayton RH Graham Osman (0-0, 40.50)

Friday, April 19 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Dylan Lesko (0-0, 0.00) or RH Henry Baez 0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Rhett Lowder

Dragons "On the Air"

You can follow the Dragons through various broadcast outlets in 2024. Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

