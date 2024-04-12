Lake County Edges Fort Wayne, 7-6

April 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps tallied 10 hits, drew 10 walks, and had a batter hit by a pitch, but came up short against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate), 7-6, on Friday night at Parkview Field.

Friday's game followed postponements on Wednesday and Thursday due to rain. That marked the first time consecutive home games in Fort Wayne were postponed since May 30-31, 2006. (Coincidentally, 'Caps catcher Ethan Salas was born June 1 that year.)

Following the 48-hour wait, the TinCaps fell behind 4-0 in the top of the first inning.

Fort Wayne (1-4) cut the deficit in half in the second thanks to an RBI double by right fielder Kai Murphy and a Salas walk with the bases loaded. The 'Caps then equalized in the third as center fielder Tyler Robertson hit an RBI double and shortstop Jarryd Dale added an RBI single.

Lake County (4-1) scored thrice with two outs in the sixth.

Again, the TinCaps battled back. First baseman Griffin Doersching knocked a run-scoring single in the sixth and Dale delivered another RBI hit in the seventh.

However, the home team finished 4-for-18 with runners in scoring position and left 14 on base. The Captains were 4-for-9 in those situations.

Next Games: Saturday, April 13 vs. Lake County (1:05 pm)

Game 1 TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Dylan Lesko (No. 4 Padres prospect)

Game 1 Captains Probable Starter: LHP Parker Messick (No. 21 Guardians prospect)

Game 2 TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Henry Baez

Game 2 Captains Probable Starter: RHP Austin Peterson

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

