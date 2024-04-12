South Bend and Wisconsin Split Doubleheader, Cubs Win Game Two 2-1

South Bend, IN - After being washed away on Thursday night, the South Bend Cubs and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers faced off in a doubleheader on Friday from Four Winds Field. The Cubs lost the first two games of the series, but called things even with a split in the twin-bill. South Bend fell in Game 1 by a final of 1-0, but excelled in Game 2 in a 2-1 victory.

Game 1 saw Drew Gray take the mound for his first home start. South Bend's opening day starter struck out six in his Midwest League debut last week, including punching out the side in his first ever High-A inning. Gray looked sharp again early, racking up four strikeouts against the Rattlers.

Wisconsin's first game starter Brett Wichrowski was just as good, however. In four shutout frames, he walked none and punched out five. The 1-0 final stemmed from a soft bloop hit into left by Yadher Areinamo. Mike Boeve scored the run as Wisconsin plated the early game's only tally.

Gray took the tough loss, giving up only a run. And Koen Moreno saved the South Bend bullpen for late as he tossed four shutout innings in his home debut. Moreno surrendered only a hit and walked none.

South Bend had a base runner in the final frame of Game 1, but Yerlin Rodriguez closed out the final three outs to earn Wisconsin their third win of the series.

Following a 45-minute break, right-hander Sam Armstrong took the hill for Game 2. Fresh off a relief outing last weekend where he struck out five batters in two innings against Quad Cities, Armstrong was sharp again with four scoreless frames, no walks and four strikeouts.

Armstrong gave the Cubs a strong start, but once again Wisconsin starting pitching was just as good. Righty Will Rudy tossed 4.2 shutout innings, and the Rattlers were on the board first again. The top of the 5th featured back-to-back hits by the bottom of the Timber Rattler order, as Terence Doston and Jose Acosta teamed up to put Wisconsin in front.

Scoreless until the 6th, Rafael Morel took a lead-off walk to begin the frame. Jefferson Rojas stepped up to the plate and called game. A launched drive cleared the wall in left field, and Rojas picked up home run number two in the Midwest League.

The Rattlers out-hit the Cubs 6-4, but South Bend's 18-year-old shortstop saved the day to propel South Bend to their first home victory.

With the win, the Cubs will settle for a 2-5 record heading into the weekend's final two games at Four Winds Field. Right-hander Luis Devers will make his return to the South Bend Cubs Saturday afternoon when he makes the start for the boys in blue in game-five of the series. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM.

