Ninth-Inning Rally Propels Cyclones Past Blue Rocks, 2-1

May 11, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - Consecutive base-hits with two out in the ninth inning by CF Jaylen Palmer and DH Chase Estep were all the Cyclones needed on Thursday evening, as Brooklyn bested the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 2-1, at Frawley Stadium.

With the bases empty and two out in the top of the ninth, Palmer ignited a rally for Brooklyn (11-16) by smashing a single up the middle. After swiping second base, Estep came through in the clutch.

On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, the Corbin, Ky. native ripped a rising line drive into the left-center field gap for an extra-base knock. Palmer scored easily on Estep's double, giving the Cyclones the lead back, 2-1.

RHP Kolby Kubichek entered in the bottom of the ninth and slammed the door shut. The University of Texas alum induced a ground out and a pair of foul pops to first to secure Brooklyn's victory and his first save of the season.

Scoreless through five frames, Brooklyn broke through first in the top of the sixth. SS William Lugo coaxed a one-out walk and moved to second on a single by RF Stanley Consuegra.

After a line out to left, LF Omar De Los Santos hit a ground ball to third. The toss to first was low and could not be scooped cleanly. Lugo never broke stride from second and scored on the throwing error to give the Cyclones a 1-0 edge.

Wilmington (14-15) drew even in the bottom of the seventh. C Caleb Farmer led off the frame by blasting a solo home run beyond the wall in left. His second home run of the season tied the game at one.

Neither starter received a decision on Thursday. Cyclones RHP Cameron Foster punched out a career-high-matching six over five shutout frames. LHP Dustin Saenz yielded one unearned run over a season-long six innings for the Blue Rocks.

RHP Joshua Cornielly (1-1) hurled three innings of one-run relief to earn his first win of the year for Brooklyn. RHP Tyler Schoff (2-1) was saddled with the defeat for Wilmington.

Brooklyn will look to make it back-to-back victories on Friday night. RHP Joander Suárez *(0-2, 6.91) is projected to take the hill for the Cyclones against the Blue Rocks RHP *Kyle Luckham (0-0, 1.29). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m from Frawley Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.