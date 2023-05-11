IronBirds Edge Renegades 3-2

ABERDEEN, MD - The Aberdeen IronBirds walked off on the Hudson Valley Renegades 3-2 in 10 innings on Thursday night at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

For the second straight night, Hudson Valley struck first when Spencer Henson crushed a 2-2 pitch from Trace Bright over the wall in left-center to hand the Renegades a 1-0 lead. It was Henson's seventh home run of the season, second-most on the team.

Rafael Flores doubled Hudson Valley's advantage to 2-0 with a solo home run in the fourth, his first of the season and at the High-A level.

In the bottom of the fourth, Jackson Holliday doubled down the left field line against Zach Messinger. After the right-hander struck out T.T. Bowens, Dylan Beavers punched a ball into right field which was bobbled by Aldenis Sanchez, and Holliday scored on the error. Beavers stole second and third base, but Messinger struck out two to strand him at third.

Messinger was solid once again for the Renegades, tossing 5.0 innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits, walking two and striking out seven. He has allowed one-or-fewer earned runs in five of his six starts this season, and lowered his team-leading ERA to 2.03.

Max Costes singled to begin the bottom of the fifth, and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Max Wagner singled to place runners on the corners for Holliday. Hit hit a hot shot to second base that Eduardo Torrealba picked off the turf and threw to second to get the force out. Costes scored from third to tie the game after Holliday beat the throw to first base.

Both teams had chances in the later innings with the Renegades stranding a pair of runners in the top of the eighth, and Antonio Gómez catching Silas Ardoin stealing third base to end the ninth inning to force extras.

Luis Santos pinch ran for Spencer Henson as the automatic runner in the tenth, and Torrealba chopped an infield single up the middle to set the 'Gades up, but Ignacio Feliz (1-2) retired the next three hitters to strand two on base.

In the bottom half of the 10th, Frederick Bencosme pinch hit and sacrificed Isaac De Leon to third. Ryan Anderson (1-2) retired Jud Fabian before an 0-2 pitch ricocheted off Gomez's glove to score De Leon and win the game for the IronBirds.

The loss was the fourth straight for the Renegades, marking their first four-game losing streak since May 12-18, 2022.

Hudson Valley and Aberdeen will continue their six-game series on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:45. RHP Juan Carela (1-1, 4.79) will get the ball for the Renegades, opposite of RHP Alex Pham (1-1, 2.45).

Renegades Record: 18-12

