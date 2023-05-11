HVR Game Notes - May 11, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (18-11) at Aberdeen IronBirds (11-16)

RHP Zach Messinger (0-1, 2.08 ERA) vs. RHP Trace Bright (0-2, 6.23 ERA)

| Game 30 | Road Game 15 | Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium | Aberdeen, MD | May 11, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

BACK IN BIRDLAND: The Hudson Valley Renegades continue their only trip this season to the Old Line State on Thursday. Last year, the 'Gades also only paid one visit to Leidos Field where they won four of the six games in the series against Aberdeen.

YESTERDAY'S NEWS: Aberdeen scored three runs in the sixth inning to defeat the Hudson Valley Renegades 3-2 on Wednesday night. Eduardo Torrealba singled home Rafael Flores and Aldenis Sánchez doubled in Torrealba two batters later to give the 'Gades a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Tyrone Yulie struck out a season-high nine in 5.0-plus-innings, allowing just one run. Aberdeen plated three runs in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES: The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 15 of the team's 29 games (51.7%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 10-5 (.666) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played six games decided by 11-or-more runs (20.7% of games), and has a 3-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The Renegades have also played six one-run games, and are 2-4 (.333).

THE K-ZONE: Tyrone Yulie excelled in his recent start on Wednesday against the Aberdeen IronBirds. The right-handed pitcher struck out a season-high nine and allowed just one run in 5.0-plus innings. He fell one shy of tying his career-high (10) but it was the highest number of strikeouts in a start for Yulie since Aug. 21, 2022 (G1) vs Bradenton.

MAKING MOVES: The New York Yankees made a pair of roster moves affecting the Renegades on Tuesday, transferring Eduardo Torrealba from Double-A Somerset to Hudson Valley and promoting Caleb Durbin to Double-A. In 22 games with the Renegades this season, Durbin hit .333/.464/.397 with a league-leading 15 stolen bases and amassed 14 walks while striking out just nine times.

WALK (OFF) THIS WAY: On Friday night, the Renegades earned their first walk-off win of the season over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on a wild pitch that scored Spencer Henson in the ninth inning. The 'Gades recorded just two walk-off wins last season.

MAN ON FIRE: Over the past twelve games, Aaron Palensky is batting .404/.456/.904 (20-for-52) with 2 doubles, 8 HR, 17 RBIs, 4 SB and 13 runs.

- He is currently first in HR (9), SLG (.784) & OPS (1.206), THIRD in AVG (.351) & RBI (24), fifth in TB (58), tied for seventh in XBH (13), and ninth in OBP (.422) in the SAL.

- He is tied for second among NYY minor leaguers with 9 HR (Andrés Chaparro, 10).

NEXT MAN UP: Ben Cowles ranks as one of three Renegades hitters who are hitting over .300 in their last five games. Over this stretch, Cowles is hitting .400/.438/.667 with a double, three home runs, four RBIs, and five runs. The 'Gades infielder's season-long six-game hitting streak was snapped on Wednesday night but did reach base safely.

HOME RUN ROAD KINGS: The Renegades continue their first road series on Wednesday since completing a 12-game trip against the Rome Braves and the Greenville Drive at the end of April.

During the series against the Drive, the 'Gades offense erupted for 18 home runs, the most in a week by any team in MiLB this year.

Hudson Valley's 24 road home runs this season is third-most among non-Triple-A teams in Minor League Baseball.

Despite scoring just 2 R in the first 2 G of the series with Aberdeen, the Renegades are averaging a gaudy 6.80 runs per game on the road.

CLIMBING THE LADDER: With a pair of hits on Wednesday night, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 100 career hits with the Renegades. He currently sits just outside the top 10 all time list. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125. Aaron Palensky is also starting to near the century mark as well with 81 career hits in a Renegades uniform.

GAS STATION: Through 29 games this season the Renegades pitching staff has registered 336 strikeouts, the most in the SAL and among all High-A teams, and tied for fourth-most among all non-Triple-A teams in the minor leagues. Hudson Valley pitchers are striking out 11.90 batters per nine innings, and 30.1% of all batters faced this season.

MR. STEAL YOUR BASE: The Renegades are 58-for-67 in stolen base attempts this season. They rank third in the South Atlantic League, fourth in High-A in steals. They are currently ranked 13th in all of MiLB with the Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE, A) leading the way with 90 through 29 games. Caleb Durbin leads the team with 15 steals so far, the second most in the South Atlantic League behind Jacob Young (WIL) and Max Ferguson (GVL).

IT'S GONNA BE MAY: With a 14-7 (.667) record in April, the Renegades wrapped up their best calendar month since June 2021 (19-7, .730). The Hudson Valley offense led the way by clobbering 34 home runs in the month, the most in a month since hitting 35 in 27 games in June 2022. The 34 home runs are more than Hudson Valley hit during the 17 entire seasons during their run as a New York-Penn League team ('94, '95, '97, '00, '03, '04, '08-'17, and '19).

ON THE SLIDE: The Renegades are on their first three-game losing streak of the season, and their first without a doubleheader involved since July 29-31, 2022, with all three of those losses coming against Brooklyn.

