Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 9-6 Loss to Hartford

April 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, Connecticut - The Portland Sea Dogs (9-5) drop series opener 9-5 to the Hartford Yard Goats (9-5) despite ninth-inning rally. Blaze Jordan launched first homer while tallying a four-RBI night.

Roman Anthony put Portland on the board in the top of the third inning with a single to center field to score Phillip Sikes.

Jordan crushed his first homer of the season in the top of the fourth with a leadoff solo shot to left field to extend a 2-0 lead.

Hartford countered in the bottom of the inning after an RBI groundout from Ryan Ritter would put the Yard Goats on the board. Zach Kokoska would double to score Braxton Fulford and tie the game at two.

Ritter did damage in the bottom of the fifth, driving in three runs with a bases-clearing triple to put Hartford on top, 5-2. Kokoska hit a sacrifice fly to center field to bring home Ritter and extend a 6-2 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ritter doubled to left field to score Fulford before another sacrifice fly from Kokoska would drive in Ritter yet again. A solo shot off the bat of Nic Kent would give Hartford a seven-run lead and cap off the three-run inning.

Portland rallied in the top of the ninth, bringing home four runs to score. After three walks loaded the bases, Jordan would hit his third double of the season to right field. The line drive would clear the bases and put Portland within four. Nick Yorke reached on a fielding error by Ritter before Hartford made their second pitching change of the inning. Matthew Lugo hit a double (4) to left field to drive in Jordan and cut the lead to three runs but Hartford held on and took game one, 9-6.

LHP Austin Kitchen (2-0, 10.38 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning while walking one. The loss was issued to RHP Theo Denlinger (0-1, 7.04 ERA) after pitching 1.0 inning allowing four runs (2 ER) on two hits while walking one.

The Sea Dogs return to Dunkin' Park, tomorrow, April 24th, 2024, for game two of a six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats. First pitch for game two is slated for 7:10pm. LHP Zach Penrod (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the ball for Portland while Hartford will start RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (0-1, 10.57 ERA).

