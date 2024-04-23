Ryan Ritter's Five RBI Day Moves the Yard Goats into First Place with 9-6 Win Over the Sea Dogs

Hartford, CT- Ryan Ritter drove in a season-high five runs helping the Hartford Yard Goats to a 9-6 win against the Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday night at Dunkin Park. The win moved Hartford into a tie with Portland for first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division. With the score tied 2-2 in the fifth inning, Ritter broke the game open with a three-run triple. Austin Kitchen earned the win as he pitched a scoreless fifth inning. Ritter also had an RBI double and RBI groundout. The Yard Goats improved to 9-0 when leading after seven innings.

The Sea Dogs scored the first run of the game in the third inning against Yard Goats starter Mason Albright. Roman Anthony knocked a single into center field, to score Philip Sikes to make it 1-0 Portland.

The Sea Dogs took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning as Blaze Jordan jumped on the first pitch of the frame and homered to left field.

The Yard Goats responded in the back half of the fourth inning to make the score 2-2. Zach Veen led off the inning with a walk followed by a Braxton Fulford double. Ryan Ritter then hit an RBI groundout to score Veen. Zach Kokoska then doubled to right field to drive home Fulford.

The Yard Goats added four runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-2 lead. With one out and the bases loaded Ryan Ritter hit a triple down the left field line to clear the bases. Kokoska then stepped to the plate and hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Ritter from third base.

In the seventh inning the Yard Goats received three insurance runs to make the score 9-2. After a Veen groundout Fulford worked a walk. Ritter drove in Fulford with an RBI double to left field. Kokoska hit his second sacrifice fly of the game to score Ritter. Nic Kent then picked up his first hit of the day, a solo home run to left.

The Sea Dogs made a comeback effort with four runs in the ninth inning to make the score 9-6. After three walks from Yard Goats reliever Bryce McGowan to load the bases, Blaze Jordan stepped to the plate and hit a three run double. Nick Yorke then reached on an error. Dylan Spain relieved McGowan and earned the save but not before Matthew Lugo doubled to drive in Jordan. Spain picked up the final out as he got Mickey Gasper to ground out to first base.

The Yard Goats will continue their series against the Red Sox Affiliate, The Portland Sea Dogs Wednesday night (7:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park. RHP Connor Van Scoyoc will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Zach Penrod will start for Portland. The game will be broadcast on the free audacy app and streamed on MiLB TV.ame will be broadcast on the free audacy app and streamed on MiLB TV.

