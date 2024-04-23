Early Scoring Helps Squirrels to 6-2 Win over Baysox

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored six runs in the first four innings and cruised to a 6-2 win over the Bowie Baysox to open the homestand on Tuesday at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (8-8) picked up their third straight win, holding the Baysox (9-7) scoreless over the final four innings.

In the second, the Flying Squirrels put runners on the corners to begin the frame and scored the first run of the day on a double-play groundout by Luis Toribio against Baysox starter Seth Johnson (Loss, 0-2).

Richmond scored four runs in the third inning. Victor Bericoto hit an RBI single to bring home Will Wilson and an error brought an addition run in to score.

Toribio capped the inning with a two-run single to open a 5-0 lead.

In the fourth, Wilson pushed the Flying Squirrels' lead to 6-0 with an RBI single. He finished the game 2-for-2 with two walks.

Bowie scored its only runs in the top of the fifth with a two-run homer by John Rhodes against Carson Ragsdale, who struck out five batters over 4.1 innings in his start.

Wil Jensen (Win, 1-1) entered in the fifth and threw two scoreless innings. Tanner Kiest took over in the seventh and stranded two runners on base, working 1.2 scoreless frames for his outing. Tyler Myrick pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to end the game.

Toribio went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Bericoto also had two hits.

The Flying Squirrels and Baysox continue the series on Wednesday night. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (1-1, 2.25) will be on the mound for Richmond countered by Bowie right-hander Alex Pham (0-1, 8.18). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

