Late Erie Rally Comes up Short in Rain-Soaked Loss

April 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (9-6) failed to complete a late comeback win in a rain-soaked 4-3 loss to Harrisburg (7-8).

The game was delayed for 43 minutes prior to first pitch. Lael Lockhart started for Erie and pitched well. He struck out seven over five frames, allowing just two hits and walking one.

The lone run against Lockhart came in the fifth inning. Lockhart's lone walk came leading off the inning to Brady House. House then advanced to third when Brady Allen dropped a fly ball off the bat of Yohandy Morales. Dermis Garcia scored House on a sacrifice fly, which went as an unearned run thanks to Allen's error.

In the sixth, Harrisburg extended the lead against Erie reliever Calvin Coker. A hit by pitch and a walk put two on for House, who blasted a three-run homer to extend the lead to 4-0.

Erie finally broke onto the scoreboard in the eighth inning against Senators reliever Ty Tice. After a walk to Chris Meyers and a single by Jake Holton, Allen drove home the first run on an RBI double. Stephen Scott drove home another on a run-scoring groundout. Eliezer Alfonzo, who had already extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single earlier in the game, made it 4-3 when his second single of the game scored Allen.

Erie failed to break through in the ninth against Nash Walters, who earned his first save. Michael Cuevas (1-0) earned the win despite a season-high five walks in five innings. Lockhart (1-2) took the loss.

The series continues at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday as Ty Madden duels Andrew Alvarez.

