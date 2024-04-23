Fightins Dominate Patriots 10-4 in Series Opener

April 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Fightins (7-9) opened the series with a huge 10-4 victory over the Somerset Patriots (7-9) on Tuesday.

Somerset got on the board first, thanks to a sacrifice fly by Jordan Groshans, allowing JC Escarra to score in the top of the second. Escarra reached base on a triple. The Fightins came right back in their half of the second. Carson Taylor led off by reaching base safely on a wild pitch strike three. Caleb Rickets followed with a double, putting runners on second and third with no outs. Trevor Schwecke tied the game at 1-1 with a sacrifice fly to center field.

Somerset retook the lead 3-1 in the third thanks to a two-run home run by centerfielder Spencer Jones. The R-Phils battled back again in the third, scoring two runs. The inning began with a walk by Robert Moore, who stole second base and reached third on a wild pitch by Zach Messinger. The next batter Jose Rodriguez grounded out but still earned an RBI as Moore came in to score, cutting the Patriot's deficit to one run. Carson Taylor's hot bat continued as he tripled to left center field, tying the game at three a piece.

The Fightins tacked on to their lead in the fourth after a go-ahead two-run home run by Marcus Lee Sang, his second of the season. Reading took the lead, 5-3. The Patriots earned a run back in the sixth thanks to an RBI double by JC Escarra.

On the mound, R-Phils starter Lachlan Wells pitched 4.2 strong innings, struck out six, and allowed three runs. For Somerset, Zach Messinger pitched six innings, allowing five runs, and struck out nine.

Reading broke the game open in the ninth as they scored five runs in the inning. They sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning. Rincones, Taylor and Ricketts hit three consecutive singles. Taylor earned his 16th RBI of the season as his single drove in Rodriguez to score after he walked earlier in the inning. A few batters later Bryce Ball walked with the bases loaded, giving the R-Phils a 7-4 lead. Lee Sang followed with an RBI double to left, scoring Taylor and Ricketts. The R-Phils loaded the bases again, and another run scored after Rodriguez was hit by a pitch. The Fightins increased their lead, 10-4.

Max Lazar closed out the game, earning his third save of the season for the Fightins. With the victory, Reading is now tied for fourth place with the Patriots in the Eastern League Standings.

The Fightin Phils and Patriots return to the field Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. for game two of this week's six-game series. RHP Christian McGowan gets the start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Bailey Dees for Somerset. Radio coverage is underway at 12:45 p.m. at rphils.com/radio. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Wednesday is a special Business Person Special, presented by Stratix Systems. Thursday is an Unused Ticket Game, thanks to Rip It Baseballtown Charities. Friday and Saturday feature fireworks. Friday's show is sponsored by Savage Auto Group and Saturday's show by PA Virtual Charter School, Alvernia University, Crime Alert Berks County, Reading Truck, and Penn Medicine. The series finishes Sunday with a Phillie Phanatic Appearance, presented by Penske.

Tickets to all games are on sale, but going fast. To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person or online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.