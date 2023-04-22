Ninth Inning Homer Leads to Wichita Win

Tulsa, OK - Jake Rucker drilled a go ahead home run in the top of the ninth inning to deliver the Wichita Wind Surge a 4-3 win over the Tulsa Drillers.

Kody Funderburk pitched two and a third innings, punched out five hitters in his first win of the season in relief. Hunter McMahon earned the save retiring Andy Pages for the final out.

The two teams traded the lead throughout the evening, after Jonny DeLuca started the game off with a lead-off home run. It's the third consecutive game in which DeLuca has led off the bottom of the first with a home run. Will Holland slammed his first home run to tie the game in the second. Jolbert Vivas gave Tulsa the lead in the third with another long-ball.

Wichita took advantage of a two-out error and a wild pitch to plate two runs in the sixth to take the lead. Jose Ramos quickly tied it in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer.

The teams both had run scoring opportunities in the eighth inning but failed. The Wind Surge finished the game with eleven men left on base and one for twelve with runners in scoring position. Tulsa finished zero for eleven and left nine men on.

The Surge closed it out in the ninth and can get a split with a Sunday afternoon win. Wichita improved to 7-7 on the season and the Drillers fall to 9-6..

NOTES - The Wind Surge added catcher David Banuelos from Class AAA St Paul. The 25-year-old opened the season at Class AAA St Paul. He played 55 games last season with the Saints batting .204 with 8 home runs and 26 RBI. In 2021 he played 15 games in Wichita and 30 games with St Paul. To make room on the roster catcher Frank Nigro was assigned to FCL Twins.

UPCOMING - Wichita and Tulsa wrap up the six game series on Sunday afternoon. Wichita will start RH Carlos Luna against RH Landon Knack. RADIO: ESPN 92.3 FM and MiLB App and windsurge.com.

NEXT HOME GAME - Wichita will play against the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:05 at Riverfront Stadium. Promotion: $5 domestic beers from when gates open until first pitch. Get two tickets for the price of one when you show your Dillons Shopper Card or Dillons app at the box office and $1 hot dogs.

