Johnson's 10th Inning Grand Slam Clinches Series for Missions

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks. In a back-and-forth game that included multiple lead changes and six combined home runs, the Missions clinched their first series victory of the year. In the 10th inning, Daniel Johnson hit a grand slam to give the Missions a 10-6 lead. After allowing a run in the bottom of the 10th, San Antonio held on for a 10-7 win.

Jaime Melendez was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The 21-year-old surrendered the lead in the top of the first inning. Reyes drew a leadoff walk and successfully stole second base and third. The right-hander loaded the bases after issuing walks to Korry Howell and Connor Hollis. Reyes came in to score after Tirso Ornelas drew a walk. Juan Fernandez drove in the second run with a single to center field. The Missions took a 2-0 lead.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the top of the third inning. Fernandez started off the inning with a base hit. He came around to score on a triple from Daniel Johnson. San Antonio held a 3-0 lead.

Efrain Contreras was the starting pitcher for the Missions making his fourth start of the season. After two scoreless frames, Corpus Christi plated four runs in the bottom of the third inning to gain the lead. Alex McKenna began the frame with a base hit. Quincy Hamilton drove in McKenna with a double to left field. Kenedy Corona reached base with a single and Hamilton advanced to third base. After a fielder's choice, Shay Whitcomb hit a three-run home run off of Contreras. His fifth long ball of the season made it a 4-3 ballgame.

With Angel Macaure now on the mound, the Missions tied the game in the top of the fourth inning. Pedro Castellanos connected on his third long ball of the year.

Soon after tying the game, Corpus Christi regained the lead in the bottom half of the fourth inning. With one out in the frame, Colin Barber hit a solo home run to left field. The Hooks gained a 5-4 advantage.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Missions capitalized on a scoring opportunity and tied the game. Macaure began the inning by issuing back-to-back walks to Howell and Hollis. After striking out the next batter, Castellanos was hit by a pitch and the bases were loaded. Fernandez drove in Howell with a single to left field. On the play, Hollis was thrown out trying to score from second base. The game was tied 5-5.

The bottom of the eighth inning saw the Hooks regain the lead. After retiring the first batter of the frame, Joey Loperfido hit a solo home run to left field. His third long ball of the season made it a 6-5 Hooks lead.

San Antonio used the long ball to tie the game in the top of the ninth inning. Michael De La Cruz hit a line drive home run to left field. His first long ball of the season made it a 6-6 ballgame.

For the third time in this series, the two clubs needed extra innings. In the top of the 10th inning, Cesar Gomez was on the mound and Connor Hollis was the placed runner at second base. The Missions loaded the bases after Ornelas and Fernandez each drew walks. Tyler Brown took over on the mound with the bases loaded and one out. On a 1-1 count, Johnson hit a go-ahead grand slam over the left field wall. San Antonio regained the lead at 10-6.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Jared Koenig was on the mound and McKenna was placed at second base. Hamilton reached base with a single and McKenna moved to third base. He came around to score after Corona grounded into a double play. Loperfido grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 10-7 (10)

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 7-7 on the season

* Clinches first series victory of the 2023 season

* Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): 0-3, 2 R, 3 BB, 2 SB, 2 K

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 0-3, RBI, R, 3 BB, 2 K

* Efrain Contreras (Missions Starter): ND, 3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, BB, 4 K, 2 HR

* Colin Barber (#3 Astros Prospect): 1-4, HR, RBI, R, K

* Jaime Melendez (#13 Astros Prospect, Hooks Starter): ND, 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will wrap-up their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday, April 23rd. The Missions have not yet announced their starter for tomorrow's game. Left-hander Julio Robaina (0-2, 6.75) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. from Whataburger Field.

The Missions will return home on Tuesday, April 25th for a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. For more information on this homestand, visit samissions.com or call 210-675-PARK.

