NWA Pitching Blanks Amarillo in 5-0 Win Friday

April 22, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Andrew Hoffmann (2-1) led the pitching staff in a 5-0 shutout victory for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (6-7) over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (7-6) on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark. The series continues on Saturday evening with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch.

Both pitching staffs were stingy to begin the game, with Hoffmann and Amarillo starter Jamison Hill (0-1) trading zeroes through the first four innings of the game. The Naturals left the bases loaded in the third but finally broke through in the fifth.

With the bases loaded, John Rave plated the game's first run with an RBI single to left. Luca Tresh walked to force a run home, and *Robbie Glendinning *singled on an infield hit that allowed Peyton Wilson to score while keeping the bases full. *Jimmy Govern *singled to center field, bringing in Rave and Tresh to cap off a five-run frame for the Naturals.

The fifth was Hoffmann's final inning of work, but the bullpen picked up where he left off. Noah Murdock spun 2.0 innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts, while Will Klein followed by striking out the side in the eighth. Walter Pennington got the final three outs of the night, finishing off the 5-0 victory.

Friday was the first shutout of the season for the Naturals' pitching staff while they struck out 12, pushing their streak of consecutive games with 10 or more strikeouts to 13.

The Naturals and Sod Poodles return to action on Saturday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch. RHP Alec Marsh (0-0, 3.00) will take the mound for the Naturals. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, by listening on the MiLB first pitch app, watching through the Bally Live app, or with a subscription to MiLB.tv and MLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.