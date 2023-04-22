Bullpen Dominates in 3-1 Win

Frisco, TX - Arkansas won a pitcher's duel topping Frisco 3-1 on Saturday night in cool, windy conditions. The teams combined for just eight hits in the game and the Travelers pitching staff overcame seven walks and two hit batters by striking out 13 RoughRiders. The Arkansas bullpen of A.J. Puckett, Stephen Kolek and Juan Then combined to throw five scoreless innings to close out the game. Isiah Gilliam led the offense reaching base three times and scoring the Travs final two runs.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas went in front for good in the sixth inning when Gilliam singled leading off the inning, stole second and then scored on Matt Scheffler's hit.

* Frisco threatened to tie in the bottom of the sixth after a pair of one out walks. Puckett came back to strike out the next two hitters and end the inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Isiah Gilliam: 1-2, 2 BB, 2 runs, SB

* RHP Stephen Kolek: 2 IP, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Frisco had just three hits but left 11 runners on base.

* Puckett had rejoined the club earlier in the day from Triple-A Tacoma. RHP Matt Willrodt was sent to Extended Spring Training to create a roster spot.

Up Next

Arkansas goes for a series win on Sunday with right-hander Prelander Berroa (1-0, 3.86) on the mound against righty Jack Leiter (0-1, 5.27). First pitch is set for 4:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

