Loperfido's Two-Homer Night Spoiled by SA Extra-Inning Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - Juan Fernandez's lead-off single in the 10th cashed in the automatic runner, helping the Missions to a 6-5 win Friday night before a raucous crowd of 5,221 fans at Whataburger Field.

The effort stands as San Antonio's second extra-inning triumph of the weeklong series.

Down to their final out in the ninth, Joey Loperfido tied the game at 5 with a two-run home run to right field against former Hook Nick Hernandez. Loperfido's second home run of the night was staged by Chad Stevens, who reached to extend the game on an 0-2 knock.

Playing in just his second Double-A game, Loperfido led off the fourth with a homer to left to put the Hooks on the board. He walked in the fifth and logged an RBI single in the seventh as part of a four-RBI day.

Shay Whitcomb, who collected a double and an RBI, J.C. Correa, and Stevens each had two hits for Corpus Christi.

Lefty Colton Gordon, foiled in the fourth on a two-out, two-run home run, blanked San Antonio in two of his four innings.

Matt Ruppenthal struck out three over two perfect frames. Devin Conn was charged with the tough-luck loss, holding SA to one unearned run over 2 2/3.

The Hooks managed to load the bases in the 10th but Lake Bachar secured the save by striking out the side.

