Drillers Walk off Wichita

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers rallied and scored in the eighth inning to tie the game and a run in the ninth to defeat the Wichita Wind Surge 6-5 in a back and forth game. In the ninth Tulsa loaded the bases and Diego Cartaya hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield to bring home the winning run. The Drillers have won three in a row in the series and have taken a three games to one lead in the series.

Tulsa started the scoring in the first inning with a lead-off home run from Jonny DeLuca. The Wind Surge answered with a solo homer in the second by Armani Smith. Tulsa regained the lead in the third with a Josh Stowers home run. Jake Rucker joined the home run parade in the fifth to tie the game with a solo shot.

The Wind Surge took the lead with a two run, two out single from Will Holland in the fifth inning.

Jordan Leasure pitched the ninth for the win and Alex Scherff suffered a blown save and the loss.

Tulsa improved to 9-5 on the season and Wichita is 6-7.

NOTES - The Wind Surge left eleven men on base in the game and finished two for ten with runners in scoring position. Tulsa pitchers hit a season high three Wind Surge hitters. The Wind Surge scored in the second inning of the game, ending a streak of 20 consecutive innings without a run, longest in franchise history. The Surge lose on walk-off for the first time this season in front of an attendance of 8,379.

UPCOMING - Wichita will play against the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate the Tulsa Drillers in game five of a six-game series Saturday night at 7:05. RH Chad Donato will face RH Emmet Sheehan. RADIO: ESPN 92.3 FM and MiLB App and windsurge.com.

NEXT HOME GAME - Wichita will play against the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:05 at Riverfront Stadium. Promotion: $5 domestic beers from when gates open until first pitch. Get two tickets for the price of one when you show your Dillons Shopper Card or Dillons app at the box office and $1 hot dogs.

