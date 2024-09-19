Nick Morabito Named to South Atlantic League All-Star Team
September 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
Minor League Baseball has announced their High-A All-Stars for the 2024 season and Nick Morabito was selected to the South Atlantic League team. The 21-year-old hit .294 (111-377) in 95 games with the Cyclones while collecting 15 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 22 RBI and 48 stolen bases.
The 2023 2nd round selection from Gonzaga High School in Washington, DC set Cyclones single-season records for hits and stolen bases. He ranked second in the South Atlantic League in batting, fourth in OBP (.373), third in hits (111) and third in stolen bases (48).
The full SAL All-Star Team is:
First Base - Xavier Isaac / Bowling Green
Second Base - Cooper Kinney / Bowling Green
Shortstop - Brayden Taylor / Bowling Green
Third Base - Charles McAdoo / Greensboro
Catcher - John Garcia / Asheville
Outfield - Phillip Glasser / Wilmington
Outfield - Colton Ledbetter / Bowling Green
Outfield - Nick Morabito / Brooklyn
Designated Hitter - Bryan Gonzalez / Greenville
Utility - Sebastian Walcott / Hickory
Starting Pitcher - Cam Schlittler / Hudson Valley
Starting Pitcher - Dominic Perachi / Greensboro
Starting Pitcher - Jackson Baumeister / Bowling Green
Starting Pitcher - Trent Sellers / Hudson Valley
Relief Pitcher - Matt Cronin / Wilmington
Relief Pitcher - Cy Nielson / Greensboro
Manager of the Year - Greg Brodzinski / Jersey Shore
Most Valuable Player - Charles McAdoo / Greensboro
Pitcher of the Year - Cam Schlittler / Hudson Valley
Top MLB Prospect - Xavier Isaac / Bowling Green
