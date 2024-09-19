Nick Morabito Named to South Atlantic League All-Star Team

September 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







Minor League Baseball has announced their High-A All-Stars for the 2024 season and Nick Morabito was selected to the South Atlantic League team. The 21-year-old hit .294 (111-377) in 95 games with the Cyclones while collecting 15 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 22 RBI and 48 stolen bases.

The 2023 2nd round selection from Gonzaga High School in Washington, DC set Cyclones single-season records for hits and stolen bases. He ranked second in the South Atlantic League in batting, fourth in OBP (.373), third in hits (111) and third in stolen bases (48).

The full SAL All-Star Team is:

First Base - Xavier Isaac / Bowling Green

Second Base - Cooper Kinney / Bowling Green

Shortstop - Brayden Taylor / Bowling Green

Third Base - Charles McAdoo / Greensboro

Catcher - John Garcia / Asheville

Outfield - Phillip Glasser / Wilmington

Outfield - Colton Ledbetter / Bowling Green

Outfield - Nick Morabito / Brooklyn

Designated Hitter - Bryan Gonzalez / Greenville

Utility - Sebastian Walcott / Hickory

Starting Pitcher - Cam Schlittler / Hudson Valley

Starting Pitcher - Dominic Perachi / Greensboro

Starting Pitcher - Jackson Baumeister / Bowling Green

Starting Pitcher - Trent Sellers / Hudson Valley

Relief Pitcher - Matt Cronin / Wilmington

Relief Pitcher - Cy Nielson / Greensboro

Manager of the Year - Greg Brodzinski / Jersey Shore

Most Valuable Player - Charles McAdoo / Greensboro

Pitcher of the Year - Cam Schlittler / Hudson Valley

Top MLB Prospect - Xavier Isaac / Bowling Green

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.