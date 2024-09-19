Hudson Valley's Cam Schlittler Named SAL Pitcher of the Year, SAL All-Stars Announced

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Hudson Valley Renegades pitchers Trent Sellers and Cam Schlittler were named 2024 South Atlantic League All-Stars at starting pitcher today as Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the High-A classification. Schlittler was named Pitcher of the Year in the league, becoming the second straight Hudson Valley pitcher to garner that honor.

"Cam and Trent are both extremely deserving of these honors," said Renegades pitching coach Spencer Medick. "Cam had an incredible sophomore campaign in pro ball. He really dedicated himself to training last offseason and put himself on the map as a prospect this year. He's got an MLB fastball with a ton of pitchability. I still think he's underrated as a prospect and his breakout this year is only the beginning. He didn't miss a beat after his promotion to Double-A and has been dominant in Somerset as well."

Schlittler, 23, enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, vaulting into the ranks of the Yankees top pitching prospects with a fantastic season. In 17 starts with the Renegades, Schlittler went 6-4 with a 2.60 ERA in 86.2 innings, striking out 108 batters and holding opponents to a .191 batting average.

At the time of his promotion to Double-A Somerset on August 6, Schlittler led the SAL in ERA and opponent's batting average, was second in WHIP (1.13), was tied for second in strikeouts, sixth in innings pitched, and tied for sixth in wins. Starting off the season unranked, Schlittler is rated by MLB as the #25 prospect in the Yankees system. He was drafted in the 7th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Northeastern University.

He joins Drew Thorpe, who was named 2023 South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year, as Renegades pitchers to win a major postseason award in the Yankees era.

Sellers, 24, enjoyed a tremendously successful first season in professional baseball in 2024, turning into one of the most-dominant pitchers in the league. After starting the season in the bullpen, Sellers was moved to the starting rotation in July and promptly won SAL Pitcher of the Month for July after posting a 0.00 ERA in 19.1 innings, while allowing only four hits, four walks and striking out 24 in the month. During one stretch he set down 35 straight batters faced.

"Trent had one of the greatest stretches I've seen out of a pitchers," Medick said. "He was a part of as many no-hitters as he allowed runs in the second half - and from where he was to start the year to how he finished, he's really beginning to make a name for himself as a non-drafted free agent."

From June 25 through the end of the regular season, Sellers allowed two earned runs across 46.2 innings, good for a 0.39 ERA across 14 appearances (nine starts). Though he didn't finish the season with enough innings to qualify for the ERA title, he finished the year with a 6-3 record and a 2.09 ERA, which would have been good enough to lead the league. In 82.0 innings, he allowed only 42 hits and 37 walks while striking out 98, good for a .149 opponent's average and a 0.96 WHIP.

Additionally, he threw 3.0 innings in relief during Hudson Valley's no-hitter against Rome on July 19, and started the Renegades' second no-hitter of the season in Game 2 of a doubleheader on August 22 against Wilmington. He was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on July 31, 2023 after finishing his collegiate career at Oregon State University.

Hudson Valley finished the 2024 season with a 3.25 staff ERA, the best in the South Atlantic League and in the High-A classification, and sixth-best in MiLB. They threw 19 shutouts on the season, the most in MiLB for a team since 2019.

Major South Atlantic League Awards

Manager of the Year Greg Brodzinski, Jersey Shore

Most Valuable Player Charles McAdoo, Greensboro

Pitcher of the Year Cam Schlittler, Hudson Valley

Top MLB Prospect Xavier Isaac, Bowling Green

