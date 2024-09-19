Brodzinski Named SAL Manager of Year

September 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws manager Greg Brodzinski was named South Atlantic League Manager of the Year, it was announced today by Major League Baseball. He led the BlueClaws to a 74-58 record this season and playoff contention in each half of the season.

Brodzinski is the fourth BlueClaws manager to win SAL Manager of the Year, following Dusty Wathan (2009), Mark Parent (2010), and Marty Malloy (2018). Brodzinski is the first to win the award since the BlueClaws became the Phillies High-A affiliate in 2021.

On May 31st, he won his 100th game as BlueClaws manager, in his 180th game in charge, becoming the fastest BlueClaws manager ever to win 100 games. In two seasons with the BlueClaws, Brodzinski is 147-116 and holds the second best winning percentage, at .559, of any manager to lead the BlueClaws for two seasons.

Last year, he led the BlueClaws to the SAL Northern Division second half title, and this year the BlueClaws were alive to the final day of the first half and final week of the second half.

Brodzinski was drafted by the Phillies in the 18th round of the 2015 draft but transitioned to the coaching side in 2017. He spent 2018 and 2019 with short-season Williamsport and 2020 and 2021 as the Phillies bullpen catcher / catching coach. In 2022, he was the 3rd Base Coach with Triple-A Lehigh Valley before making his managerial debut with the BlueClaws in 2023.

