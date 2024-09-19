John Garcia Named South Atlantic League All-Star

September 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE - Minor League Baseball has announced its 2024 High Class-A League Award winners and All-Stars. The Asheville Tourists had one representative chosen, John Garcia, who received more votes than any other catcher in the South Atlantic League.

Garcia hit .293/.372/.480 in 77 games with the Tourists. John belted 10 Home Runs, 21 doubles, and two triples. The Bronx, NY native even set a professional baseball record with five doubles in one game. His .293 batting average would have ranked second in the league among all players, but John finished a mere 18 plate appearances shy of qualifying.

At the end of June, Garcia was named the South Atlantic League's Player of the Month. Garcia also was awarded the Houston Astros Minor League Player of the Month in June. The Astros selected John in the 19th round of the 2022 draft out of Grambling State University.

The full 2024 South Atlantic League End of the Year All-Star Team and Award Winners are as follows:

First Base - Xavier Isaac, Bowling Green

Second Base - Cooper Kinney, Bowling Green

Shortstop - Brayden Taylor, Bowling Green

Third Base - Charles McAdoo, Greensboro

Catcher - John Garcia, Asheville

Outfield - Phillip Glasser, Wilmington

Outfield - Colton Ledbetter, Bowling Green

Outfield - Nick Morabito, Brooklyn

Designated Hitter - Bryan Gonzalez Greenville

Utility - Sebastian Walcott, Hickory

Starting Pitcher - Cam Schlittler, Hudson Valley

Starting Pitcher - Dominic Perachi, Greensboro

Starting Pitcher - Jackson Baumeister, Bowling Green

Starting Pitcher - Trent Sellers, Hudson Valley

Reliever - Matt Cronin, Wilmington

Reliever - Cy Nielson, Greensboro

Manager of the Year - Greg Brodzinski, Jersey Shore

Most Valuable Player - Charles McAdoo, Greensboro

Pitcher of the Year - Cam Schlittler, Hudson Valley

Top MLB Prospect - Xavier Isaac, Bowling Green

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.