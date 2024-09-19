John Garcia Named South Atlantic League All-Star
September 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE - Minor League Baseball has announced its 2024 High Class-A League Award winners and All-Stars. The Asheville Tourists had one representative chosen, John Garcia, who received more votes than any other catcher in the South Atlantic League.
Garcia hit .293/.372/.480 in 77 games with the Tourists. John belted 10 Home Runs, 21 doubles, and two triples. The Bronx, NY native even set a professional baseball record with five doubles in one game. His .293 batting average would have ranked second in the league among all players, but John finished a mere 18 plate appearances shy of qualifying.
At the end of June, Garcia was named the South Atlantic League's Player of the Month. Garcia also was awarded the Houston Astros Minor League Player of the Month in June. The Astros selected John in the 19th round of the 2022 draft out of Grambling State University.
The full 2024 South Atlantic League End of the Year All-Star Team and Award Winners are as follows:
First Base - Xavier Isaac, Bowling Green
Second Base - Cooper Kinney, Bowling Green
Shortstop - Brayden Taylor, Bowling Green
Third Base - Charles McAdoo, Greensboro
Catcher - John Garcia, Asheville
Outfield - Phillip Glasser, Wilmington
Outfield - Colton Ledbetter, Bowling Green
Outfield - Nick Morabito, Brooklyn
Designated Hitter - Bryan Gonzalez Greenville
Utility - Sebastian Walcott, Hickory
Starting Pitcher - Cam Schlittler, Hudson Valley
Starting Pitcher - Dominic Perachi, Greensboro
Starting Pitcher - Jackson Baumeister, Bowling Green
Starting Pitcher - Trent Sellers, Hudson Valley
Reliever - Matt Cronin, Wilmington
Reliever - Cy Nielson, Greensboro
Manager of the Year - Greg Brodzinski, Jersey Shore
Most Valuable Player - Charles McAdoo, Greensboro
Pitcher of the Year - Cam Schlittler, Hudson Valley
Top MLB Prospect - Xavier Isaac, Bowling Green
