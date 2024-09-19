Bryan Gonzalez Named South Atlantic League Postseason All-Star

September 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Bryan Gonzalez was named a South Atlantic League Postseason All-Star by Major/Minor League Baseball on Thursday, the lone Drive representative to earn postseason honors, capping off a record-breaking year for the outfielder-turned-first baseman, and regular designated hitter in the Drive lineup.

Gonzalez earned the addition to the end-of-season all-star team as the designated hitter, a fitting spot for the powerful bat out of Villa Mella, DR. During the 2024 season, Gonzalez amassed 89 hits in 91 games for the Drive including 20 home runs, 13 doubles, and a pair of triples to go along with 59 RBI.

Following the conclusion of the Drive's season on September 8, Gonzalez was promoted to the AA Portland Sea Dogs, concluding his Drive career which saw him set the franchise home run record with 31 career home runs. Gonzalez's 2024 campaign also saw him boost his numbers from 2023 beyond home runs, including raising his batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage.

His 20 homers on the season were good for a tie for second in the league while he finished in the top 10 in the league in batting average (6th), RBI (6th), slugging (2nd), OPS (3rd), and total bases (5th). He also led the team in average, home runs, slugging, OPS, and total bases while finishing in the top three in RBI (2nd), on-base percentage (2nd), hits (2nd), extra-base hits (2nd), runs (2nd), and stolen bases (3rd).

Gonzalez's postseason honor marks the second consecutive season that at least one member of the Drive has earned a spot on the Postseason All-Star team as Blaze Jordan, Isaac Coffey, and Roman Anthony - all teammates with Gonzalez in 2023 - earned spots on the 2023 team. With Gonzalez's selection, the Drive have now had a collective 15 players since 2006 earn Postseason All-Star honors.

