Next Young Buc Up: Canaan Smith-Njigba Recalled by Pirates

June 13, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today that they have recalled their No. 21 prospect by MLB Pipeline, Canaan Smith-Njigba. He will become the sixth Indianapolis Indian from the 2022 squad to make his major league debut this season, following outfielders Cal Mitchell and Travis Swaggerty, and pitchers Cam Alldred, Yerry De Los Santos and Beau Sulser.

Smith-Njigba, 23, has reached base safely in 40 of his last 41 games since beginning a career-high 28- game on-base streak on April 22. His 28-gamer is tied with teammate Ji-Hwan Bae for the second- longest in the International League this season. Since that streak began, Smith-Njigba is hitting .297 (43- for-145) with a .417 on-base percentage and .858 OPS.

The corner outfielder has appeared in 52 Triple-A games this season and owns a .277 batting average (51-for-184). He currently leads all Indians qualifiers with a .387 on-base percentage, 15 doubles and 33 walks. Of those categories, he is tied for seventh among International League leaders in doubles and ranks ninth in walks.

Smith-Njigba is the third member of Pittsburgh's top 30 prospect list to be added to the Pirates active roster since May 24, following Mitchell (No. 24) and Swaggerty (No. 13). He was traded from New York (AL) to Pittsburgh on Jan. 24, 2021 with Roansy Contreras, Miguel Yajure and Maikol Escotto in exchange for Jameson Taillon after being originally selected by the Yankees in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Rockwall-Heath (Texas) High School.

Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.