Lynn Completes Rehab, Activated by White Sox

June 13, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Chicago White Sox right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn was returned from his major league rehab assignment with the Charlotte Knights and activated by the Chicago White Sox today. Lynn made three starts with the Knights during his rehab assignment and tossed 10.0 innings. He is scheduled to start tonight's game for the White Sox against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI.

Lynn, 35, began the season on Chicago's 15-day injured list after undergoing surgery to repair a torn right knee tendon. He was transferred to the club's 60-day injured list on May 18. He was sent on a major league rehab assignment with the Knights on May 29. In three rehab starts with the Knights, he went 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA.

Last season with the White Sox, Lynn posted an 11-6 record with a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts. He compiled 176 strikeouts, one complete game and one shutout over 157.0 innings pitched. He was an American League All-Star after going 9-3 with a 1.99 ERA over 16 starts in the first half of the season.

Lynn is a two-time Major League Baseball All-Star (2012 & 2021) and a 2011 World Series Champion as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. For his career, Lynn has 115 major-league wins and a 3.48 career ERA in 288 games (264 starts) over 1,583.2 innings pitched.

In addition, the White Sox requested waivers on RHP Ryan Burr for the purpose of granting him his unconditional release.

