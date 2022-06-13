Former Jumbo Shrimp Zabala Makes MLB Debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Aneurys Zabala pitched 0.2 innings for the Miami Marlins in his major league debut on Sunday at the Houston Astros from Minute Maid Park.

Zabala replaced reliever Louis Head with one out in the eighth inning and served up a double before getting Yordan Álvarez to line out. He then fanned Kyle Tucker for his first major league strikeout. The Marlins lost to the Astros 9-4.

A native of Santo Domingo, Zabala pitched in seven games with Jacksonville in 2022 before getting transferred on June 7 to Double-A Pensacola. Miami selected Zabala's contract on June 11.

The Seattle Mariners originally signed Zabala on April 30, 2014 as a non-drafted free agent. He reached as high as the Rookie-level AZL Mariners in 2015 and 2016 before getting traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 1, 2017 as part of the package for right-hander Chase De Jong. Zabala pitched with the AZL Dodgers and Low-A Great Lakes in 2017 and started the 2018 season with Great Lakes before the Cincinnati Reds acquired him in a July 4, 2018 deal with current Marlins right-hander Dylan Floro going to Los Angeles. Zabala finished the 2018 campaign with a 3.31 ERA in 16 games for Low-A Dayton before spending the 2019 campaign with High-A Daytona.

Following the cancelation of the 2020 minor league season, Zabala elected free agency on November 2, 2020. He signed a minor league contract on December 31, 2020 with the Philadelphia Phillies and split the 2021 campaign with High-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading.

In addition to Zabala, former Jumbo Shrimp infielder Joe Dunand (May 7, Miami Marlins) and right-handers Chad Smith (May 29, Colorado Rockies) and Jason Alexander (June 1, Milwaukee Brewers) have also made their major league debuts so far during the 2022 season. Zabala is the 939th player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.

