Truist Field to Host WBT SkyShow & USA Baseball Game on July 4th

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Baseball and fireworks on the Fourth of July are back this year in Uptown Charlotte as the Charlotte Knights and News Talk 1110 AM/99.3 FM WBT are pleased to announce the return of the annual WBT SkyShow at Truist Field on Monday, July 4th. Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski made the announcement live in studio this morning on the Bo Thompson Morning Show on News Talk 1110 AM/99.3 FM WBT.

LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN THE SOUTHEAST IS BACK

For the eighth time since opening Truist Field in 2014, the Knights and News Talk 1110 WBT/99.3 FM will host the largest fireworks show in the Southeast. Last year's event drew the ballpark's highest-ever in-park crowd at 10,969 fans.

USA BASEBALL GAME BACK IN THE QUEEN CITY

With the Knights on the road against the Gwinnett Stripers on July 4th this season, Truist Field will play host to an exciting USA Baseball game this year. This year's contest will feature the first USA Baseball game at Truist Field since July 3, 2019. That season, USA Baseball faced the Cuban National Team at Truist Field for the third time in the ballpark's history (2015, 2017 & 2019). In all, USA Baseball has played five games at Truist Field. USA Baseball played Japan at Truist Field in 2016 and again in 2018.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. on July 4th and first pitch of the USA Baseball game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Truist Field. Matchup details will be announced at a later time.

Tickets for this game, as well as all 75 regular-season Charlotte Knights games, are on sale now and can be purchased at the link above, by phone at 704-274-8282 or in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office. Opening Knight of the 2022 season for the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field is set for Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m.

