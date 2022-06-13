Leftorium: Sisk and His Sub 1.00 ERA Transferred from Wichita to St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MN - For the third time this season the Saints are getting a pitcher from Double-A Wichita with a sub-one ERA. The Minnesota Twins announced that left-hander reliever Evan Sisk has been transferred from Double-A Wichita to the St. Paul Saints.

The 25-year-old is having a career season going 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA and one save in 19 relief appearances. In 28.2 innings pitched he has allowed just three runs on 16 hits while walking 11 and striking out 33 with an opponent's batting average of .160. Sisk began the season by not allowing a run over his first eight appearances, 11.1 innings pitched. He has allowed just one run over his last 14.0 innings pitched.

Sisk was a 16th round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 out of the College of Charleston. He went 0-0 with a 1.76 ERA and five saves in 20 games (one start) in his first season of professional baseball with the Johnson City Cardinals of the Rookie Appalachian League in 2018. In 30.2 innings pitched he walked 12 and struck out 35 while opponents hit .211 against him.

In 2019, Sisk spent the entire season at Single-A Peoria where he went 3-6 with a 3.25 ERA and five saves in 41 relief appearances. In 61.0 innings pitched, he walked 26 and struck out 56 while opponents hit .260 against him.

Last season, Sisk began the season at High-A Peoria where he went 0-0 with a 2.84 ERA and three saves in 10 relief appearances. He was promoted to Double-A Springfield and went 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA and one save in 16 relief appearances. On July 30 he was traded from the Cardinals to the Twins, along with RHP John Gant, in exchange for LHP J.A. Happ and cash. Sisk finished the season with Wichita and went 1-1 with a 4.87 ERA in 13 relief appearances. In 20.1 innings pitched he walked 15 and struck out 23 while opponents hit .265 against him.

The Twins made four other moves that affected the Saints roster. Infielder Elliot Soto had his contract selected by the Twins. Right-handed pitcher Cole Sands was optioned to the Saints. Right-handed pitcher Jordan Gore and outfielder Cole Sturgeon were optioned to Wichita.

The Saints have the maximum of 33 players on their roster, 20 pitchers and 13 position players.

