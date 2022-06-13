Memphis Hosts Nashville in the Battle for First Place

June 13, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds welcome in the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, June 13th for a six-game series. The homestand is highlighted by Marvel's Defender of the Diamond night, a Marvel-themed takeover night with a special character appearance from Spider-Man! The six-game series also features All-You-Can-Eat sliders and a Father's Day cookout on Sunday.

The Sounds enters play atop the International League West Division, while Memphis trails by just 1.5 games. The series also features the league's top pitching staff against the top offense; Nashville leads the league with a 3.63 ERA while Memphis became the first professional team to hit 100 home runs this season.

Tuesday, June 14th - Redbirds vs Sounds - 7:05 PM

* Nacho Average Tuesday®: The fan favorite is back at AutoZone Park this week! All fans will get a free order of ballpark nachos presented by the Downtown Memphis Commission. To purchase tickets, click here.

Wednesday, June 15th - Redbirds vs Sounds - 7:05 PM

* Gates open at 6:00PM!

Thursday, June 16th - Redbirds vs Sounds - 7:05 PM

* Throwback Thursdays, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon. Get $2 PBR beers and $1 hot dogs this and every Thursday at AutoZone Park. The team will also take the field as the Memphis Chicks.

* $10 Field Box tickets available!

* The Great Lakes Navy band will be performing on the plaza during pre-game while sailors with the USS Constitution will be presenting the colors before the game

Friday, June 17th - Redbirds vs Sounds - 7:05 PM

* All-You-Can-Eat sliders featuring mini-burgers, cheese, slider toppings, hot dogs and more at the third base cove. Fans can purchase tickets here.

* The Matchup Menu: For each homestand, the Redbirds will feature a specialty sandwich and drink related to the road team's city and will be available on Fridays and Saturdays at The Rivalry Roadhouse Tent in right field. This homestand features:

* The "Birds Are Hot Sandwich", a Nashville hot chicken sandwich complete with a specialty sauce.

* The "Tennessee Whiskey", a Tennessee honey whiskey drink with lemonade in honor of the two Triple-A teams from Tennessee squaring off this weekend.

Saturday, June 18th - Redbirds vs Sounds - 6:35 PM

* Marvel's Defender of the Diamond: It's a Marvel takeover at AutoZone Park! Here is what's in store for a Marvel-themed night at the ballpark:

* Spider-Man will take pictures with fans on the concourse after gates open.

* A red-carpet postgame walk on the field for fans who attend dressed as their favorite Marvel characters!

* Show us your Marvel spirit with #MarvelinMemphis while at the game. The best post will win the chance to throw out a first pitch on July 23rd with Black Panther!

* The Redbirds will play in their Hulk Specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned off online after the game.

* Terminix Fireworks Show following the game!

Sunday, June 19th - Redbirds vs Sounds - 2:05 PM

* Father's Day Cookout: celebrate Father's Day with the Redbirds! The afternoon features lawn games on the concourse and grill-themed prizes. Fans can purchase tickets here.

* Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday, where all kids 12-and-under (and dads!) in attendance will receive a free ice cream sandwich, courtesy of Prairie Farms. Kids and fathers will also get a chance to run the bases after the game!

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.