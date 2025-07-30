New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 30, 2025

July 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx defeat the New York Liberty 100-93 in their first meeting since the 2024 WNBA Finals

Napheesa Collier went off for 30 PTS, 9 REB, 3 BLK & 2 3PM. This marks her 5th 30-PT game of the season, tying A'ja Wilson for the league lead!

Sabrina Ionescu led all scorers with 31 PTS, 5 REB, & 4 AST.

The Lynx got their revenge against the reigning champions, improving to 23-5 on the season as the Liberty drop to 17-9.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.