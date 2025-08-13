New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 13, 2025
August 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The New York Liberty DOMINATED the court to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks, 105-97.
Emma Meesseman, Jonquel Jones, and Leonie Fiebich each put up 20+ PTS performances as the Liberty scored a season-high in points.
Emma Meesseman - 24 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST Jonquel Jones - 21 PTS | 11 REB | 3 AST Leonie Fiebich - 20 PTS | 2 3PM | 2 REB | 4 AST
#WNBARivalsWeek
