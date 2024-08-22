New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 22, 2024

August 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty keep their winning streak alive extending it to 8 victories in a row with their well rounded team performance against the Dallas Wings. Final score of the game was 79-71. Rookie Leonie Fiebich tallied a career-high 16 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL and just 1 turnover in 28:49 mins of play.

