New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 3, 2026

Published on May 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The New York Liberty defeat the Connecticut Sun 79-67

It was a team win as NYL had four players in double-digit scoring. Jonquel Jones: 15 PTS | 5 REB | 3 3PM | 3 BLKS Marine Johannes: 12 PTS | 5 STL | 4 REB | 4 AST | 4 3PM Anneli Maley: 13 PTS | 5 REB | 60 FG% Pauline Astier: 12 PTS | 4 AST

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 3, 2026

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