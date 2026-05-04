New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 3, 2026
Published on May 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The New York Liberty defeat the Connecticut Sun 79-67
It was a team win as NYL had four players in double-digit scoring. Jonquel Jones: 15 PTS | 5 REB | 3 3PM | 3 BLKS Marine Johannes: 12 PTS | 5 STL | 4 REB | 4 AST | 4 3PM Anneli Maley: 13 PTS | 5 REB | 60 FG% Pauline Astier: 12 PTS | 4 AST
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 3, 2026
- Postgame Notes: NYL 79, CON 67 - New York Liberty
- Sun Fall to Liberty 79-67, in Preseason Match - Connecticut Sun
- Phoenix Mercury Claim Peyton Williams - Phoenix Mercury
- Storm Waives Taina Mair - Seattle Storm
- Chicago Sky Waive Latasha Lattimore, Tonie Morgan - Chicago Sky
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