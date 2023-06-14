New York Boulders Announce Exciting Lineup of Promotional Events to Kick-Off Summer Season

POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders, a professional baseball team based in Rockland County, are thrilled to announce a spectacular lineup of upcoming promotional events that are set to captivate fans and kick-off the summer season. From celebrating Irish Heritage Day to honoring fathers on Father's Day, and culminating in a dazzling Fourth of July fireworks display, these events promise to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

Irish Heritage Day (June 17, 2023) - The Boulders will kick off the festivities with a baseball doubleheader and an all-day celebration of Irish culture and traditions. Clover Stadium will host a game between the Irish Wolfhounds and NYPD Finest at 1:30 p.m., which will be followed by a plethora of activities. Live Irish music performances will take place between 2-4 p.m., followed by an Irish step-dancing performance at 4 p.m. The Nine Mile House band will play from 4:30-6:30 p.m., leading up to the Boulders will then take on the Lake Erie Crushers at 6:30 p.m. The night will conclude with a green fireworks show after the Boulders game. A total of eight (8) food trucks will be available from 2 p.m. until the end of the Boulders game. The Boulders are offering a "Luck of the Irish" ticket pack for $59 - not including taxes or fees - that includes four (4) tickets for Saturday's game, four (4) ticket voucher for any Tuesday or Wednesday game in June or July, a $20 concessions voucher, and a green Boulders cap. Gates will open at 1 p.m. for Saturday's festivities.

Father's Day Celebration (June 18, 2023) - On Father's Day, the Boulders will honor all the amazing dads in attendance with a special day dedicated to them. Families are invited to bring their father figures and enjoy a day filled with heartwarming moments and thrilling baseball action. The first 1,000 fans under age 12 will receive a commemorative Boulders baseball, sponsored by IBEW 363. The Boulders are offering a "Father's Day" ticket pack for $59 - not including taxes or fees - that includes four (4) tickets for Saturday's game, four (4) ticket voucher for any Tuesday or Wednesday game in July or August, a $20 concessions voucher, and a commemorative Boulders t-shirt. All kids in attendance will be eligible to run the bases and get Boulders autographs after the game. All fans in attendance are invited to participate in a postgame catch on the field of Clover Stadium with their father figures.

Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular (July 3-4, 2023) - The fireworks could not be contained to just one night for America's birthday. The Boulders are preparing to light up the sky with a spectacular fireworks display that promises to be a visual feast for all attendees on both Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4. After an exhilarating baseball game, fans will be treated to a breathtaking show of lights and colors, set to a specially curated patriotic soundtrack. This grand finale will create a truly unforgettable experience for fans as they celebrate the spirit of Independence Day together. The Boulders are offering a "Firecracker Pack" for $59 - not including taxes or fees - that includes four (4) tickets for Saturday's game, four (4) ticket voucher for any Tuesday or Wednesday game in July or August, a $20 concessions voucher, and a patriotic Boulders cap.

â"We are kicking off a summer of fun with four exciting and fun nights. For those that haven't seen our new fireworks, I promise you will be thrilled," said Shawn Reilly, president of the New York Boulders. "July 3rd and 4th will be the best fireworks shows in the Hudson Valley -guaranteed. Don't miss the fun and take advantage of one of our great value packs for savings for your entire family!"

Tickets for these promotional value packs can be purchased through the team's official website at nyboulders.com/valuepacks. For individual tickets to these games or any Boulders game throughout the season, please visit www.nyboulders.com or the stadium box office. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to ensure they don't miss out on these unforgettable experiences.

