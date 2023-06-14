Titans Extend Winning Streak to Five with Doubleheader Sweep

Washington, PA - The Ottawa Titans (13-16) picked up a pair of victories to open their road trip, scoring a 9-2 win in game one and a 5-3 victory in game two to sweep the doubleheader with the Washington Wild Things (12-17) on Wednesday.

Game one - Ottawa 9, Washington 2

Jackie Urbaez got the scoring started in the series opener with an RBI double down the right-field line in the first, plating Jamey Smart.

The Titans poured it on in the second with a Manny Garcia double and AJ Wright's two-run homer off Spencer Johnston (loss, 2-4), extending the lead to 4-0.

Andrew Czech answered back for the Wild Things with a solo homer to get the home side on the board in the bottom of the second.

The run would be the lone tally Damon Casetta-Stubbs (win, 1-2) would allow. The right-hander went six strong innings, allowing one run, six hits, walking two, and fanning six for the victory.

AJ Wright's second two-run homer of the day added to the lead in the fourth before Sicnarf Loopstok belted a three-run blast in the sixth to finish off the offensive outburst.

Gleyvin Pineda allowed a run in the bottom of the seventh but capped off the Titans' series-opening victory.

Game two - Ottawa 5, Washington 3

The Wild Things tallied three runs on four hits against Alec Thomas (ND, 1-1) in the bottom half of the second to jump out to an early 3-0 lead.

Thomas would exit after just two innings, limiting the damage to just three earned runs on six hits.

In his professional debut, Kanta Kobayashi brought home a Brandon Bannon triple to get the Titans on the board in the third inning with an RBI groundout.

AJ Wright's two-out solo shot off of Hayden Shenefield (ND, 0-0) in the fifth brought the Titans within a run. Wright is now up to eight home runs on the season.

Nick MacDonald (win, 2-2) would keep the Titans within striking distance with three shutout innings in relief. The right-hander allowed one hit, walked one, and struck out a pair.

Taylor Wright tied the game in the top of the sixth, cashing in a Jason Dicochea double to bring the Titans level. Later, Brandon Bannon's RBI single off Justin Goossen-Brown scored Taylor Wright to give the visitors their first lead of the night. Following a stolen base, Kanta Kobayashi's infield single drew a wild throw, allowing Bannon to score to extend the lead.

Chris Burica and Trevor Clifton (save, 1) locked things down to preserve the victory.

With the pair of wins, the Titans have now won two consecutive series and have won a season-high five games.

On the day, AJ Wright went 4-for-8 with three homers and five RBI. Jamey Smart also went 4-for-8 with a walk, while Taylor Wright went 4-for-7 with an RBI.

The Ottawa Titans go for the series sweep of the Washington Wild Things tomorrow night at 7:05 pm at Wild Things Park in Washington, PA. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

