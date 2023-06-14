Grizzlies Drop Third Straight Game

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies were up 6-1 after five innings against the New Jersey Jackals on Wednesday afternoon, but watched the visitors score three or more runs in each of their last four turns at bat in what became a 16-7 loss at Grizzlies Ballpark, the club's third in a row.

Starting pitcher Zac Ryan was perfect to begin the game- literally, as he retired the first 12 batters he faced in the contest. The Grizzlies built up their lead while he was dealing, with Eric Rivera leading off the first inning with his third home run of the season in making it 1-0. The Grizzlies then scored four times in the fourth thanks to an RBI single by D.J. Stewart and a three-run home run by Abdiel Diaz off New Jersey starter Dylan Castaneda, making the score 5-0.

After New Jersey got a run back off Ryan in the top of the fifth, the Grizzlies scored it back on an RBI single by Jairus Richards in the bottom half for a 6-1 cushion. But the lead would evaporate over the next two innings- the Jackals hit two home runs to score three times in the sixth to slice their deficit to 6-4, and then scored four runs to take the lead for good in the seventh inning against three different Grizzlies pitchers.

With the score 8-6, Gateway was able to scratch across another run to get within 8-7 on an RBI groundout by Stewart, but yet again could not stop the Jackals from scoring, allowing four runs in both the eighth and ninth innings for the final margin, with New Jersey winning their ninth game in a row overall.

The Grizzlies will look to salvage the series finale against the Jackals on Thursday night, June 15, at 6:45 p.m. CT. Joey Gonzalez will start for Gateway against southpaw Bryan Pena for New Jersey as the Grizzlies conclude their home stand.

