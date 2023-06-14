Boulders Ground Aigles, 9-2, in Series Opener

In one of the most well-rounded wins of the year, the New York Boulders dominated the Trois-Rivieres Aigles in their series opener Tuesday, 9-2. It was the first meeting of the season for two teams.

Despite falling into a slight first-inning deficit, the Boulders quickly rallied. Patrick Kivlehan launched a two-run home run in the third inning to take the lead. Trois-Rivieres tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, but the Boulders took the lead for good two innings later.

In his second consecutive start of the season, Boulders catcher Jimmy Costin went 2 for 5 and drove in three runs. The North Rockland High School and Rockland Community College alum has been solid at the plate in limited action this season, batting .280 with one home run and six RBI in 28 plate appearances.

Costin was one of four New York players to record multiple hits in the win. Thomas Walraven, Chris Kwitzer and Giovanni Garbella each had two hits for the Boulders, who improved to 16-12 on the season. Kwitzer has now recorded multiple hits in four of his last seven games, boosting his average to .324 in the process. Walraven and Kivlehan each finished with two RBI.

Brandon Backman earned the win on the mound, allowing two earned runs and striking out eight batters over six innings of work. The 6-foot-4 right-hander has been outstanding in his two starts this season, allowing just three earned runs in 11 innings of work.

Zach Schneider, Mitchell Senger and Alec Huertas each tossed a scoreless inning in relief. Huertas, a rookie out of LIU-Brooklyn, made his professional debut in the Boulders win.

Trois-Rivieres (9-19) scored both of its runs on solo home runs by Nate Scantlin and Austin Markmann.

The Boulders continue their road trip Wednesday, when they play their middle game of the series against Trois-Rivieres. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

