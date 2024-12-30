New Year's Eve Family Fun Fest with the Wildcats

December 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It's New Year's Eve with the Wildcats!

Tueaday's 4pm tilt is the centrepiece of the Downtown Moncton Family Fest - events will go on outside the Avenir Centre before and after our game versus the Islanders. Things get going at 2pm with music, food & drink for all ages. There will be post-game fireworks for the kids at 7:15pm, plus meet the WIldcats post-game in the Avenir Centre lobby, and fireworks at midnight as we ring in 2025!

The Wildcats are ranked #2 in the CHL, sit 1st in the QMJHL, and are on a 5-game winning streak. Seventeen year-old Caleb Desnoyers leads the team in goals, assists & points (19G, 26A, 45 Pts).

Jacob Steinman leads the QMJHL in wins with 20 and has carried most of the crease load this season with 28 appearances. He sits third in the league in goals against average (2.25) and save percentage (.924).

The Islanders & WIldcats have met 5 times this season, with the Cats taking all 5.

Save on tickets with a Pal Airlines Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $49.40 +tax/fees. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Take advantage of new 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5.75 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans). The Avenir Centre doors open at 3pm - prices in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game (2:30 to 3pm).

Our 50/50 raffle has a $25,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Avenir Centre doors open at 2:30.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Roar Store Item of the Game is the women's royal 'Wildcats' script Popshop hoodie - get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for #20 LOUNSBURY.

The Moncton Wildcats players will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

