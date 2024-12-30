Sea Dogs Add Free Agent Forward Parker Forlin

December 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed free agent forward Parker Forlin to a QMJHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, the team announced today.

"We are really excited to announce the addition of Parker to our team," said Sea Dogs Head Coach & General Manager Travis Crickard. "Although he is known as a prolific scorer in other junior leagues, he comes with a high level of humility and hunger to get better everyday as a member of the Sea Dogs."

The 18-year-old comes to Saint John from the Ontario Junior Hockey League's Niagara Falls Canucks where he has spent the past two seasons. In 30 games this season, Forlin had 26 goals and 26 assists for 52 points.

"It's an honour to join the Sea Dogs organization," said Forlin. "Saint John is a great city with amazing fans. I can't wait to get started."

Forlin, a product of Niagara Falls, Ontario, recently suited up for Team Canada East at the 2024 World Junior A Hockey Challenge posting two points in five games. He was a fourth-round pick of the Barrie Colts in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection.

