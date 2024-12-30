Jérémie Minville Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

December 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest player to earn Videotron Player of the Week honors is Gatineau Olympiques winger Jérémie Minville. In a pair of wins, the 20-year-old from Drummondville, Quebec scored four times and added an assist to help the Olympiques pull themselves squarely into the race for the final playoff spots as the season's second half begins.

On Saturday afternoon at home, Minville and the O's showed no signs of rust coming off the holiday break. The overager scored once and added an assist on the game's insurance goal in Gatineau's 6-3 victory over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. For his efforts, Minville was named the game's second star.

The next afternoon in Drummondville, Minville came back to his hometown and put on a show, accounting for all the Olympiques' offense. His third goal of the game, scored 27 seconds into overtime, produced a 3-2 triumph for Gatineau over the Voltigeurs. The Olympiques' captain was the obvious choice for first star of the game, after recording his fourth career QMJHL hat trick.

A fourth-year veteran, Minville has produced 38 points in 33 games while continuing to refine his game in all three zones. He announced last week that he will pursue his hockey and academic career with Bowling Green University after committing for the 2025-26 season.

_

2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 14 | Jérémie Minville (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 13 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 12 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 11 | Jonathan Fauchon (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 10 | Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 9 | Raphaël Précourt (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 8 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 7 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 6 | Jacob Steinman (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 5 | Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 4 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 3 | Emmanuel Vermette (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)

