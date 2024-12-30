Eagles Romp over Mooseheads on Retro Night at the Nest

December 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Eight different players scored, and six players posted mulit-point nights as the Cape Breton Eagles topped the Halifax Mooseheads 8-2 Monday night at a sold out Centre 200.

- Angelo Fullerton led the way with a goal and two assists. Tomas Lavoie, Cole Burbidge, Jacob Newcombe, and Luke Patterson all registered a goal and an assist, while Cam Squires notched two assists. Lucas Romeo, Will Murphy & Alexandre Guy also provided goal scoring.

- Alexis Cournoyer stopped 29 of 31 shots in the win while Jack Milner allowed six goals on 35 shots in the loss. Nicolas Gillham-Cirka stopped 19 of 21 in relief for Halifax, making his QMJHL debut.

- Halifax defenseman Owen Phillips left the game due to injury in the first period and did not return.

- The Eagles wore special jerseys in honour of Retro Night at Centre 200. The jersey design honoured that of the late 90-early 00s Eagles teams, and fans purchased raffle tickets in support of the United Way.

The Eagles didn't take long asserting control, as Romeo's goal came just 27 seconds into the game. Halifax had an opportunity to even the score on the game's first power play, but the Eagles killed off a minor to Alexis Toussaint. The Mooseheads found their breakthrough at even strength, with Amelio Santini cashing in on a rebound in front of the goal.

However, the Eagles took the lead into the second period after Will Murphy tipped a puck in front of the net by Milner. It was 2-1 at the first break.

The Eagles pulled away in the second stanza, scoring all four goals in the middle frame. The period's opening goal came even quicker than the game's first goal, as Fullerton put a backhand over the Halifax goalkeeper just 14 seconds in. Less than a minute later, Lavoie's goal made it 4-1. Before the halfway mark, Burbidge circled the zone and found Patterson in front to make it 5-1.

It was then time for the Eagles power play to shine, scoring goals on their first two power play opportunities of the night, in quick fashion. Newcombe's goal came just 16 seconds into the power play. Guy welcomed Gillham-Cirka into the game with his own man advantage marker nine seconds into an early third period power play.

Caylen Blake put Halifax on the board again with a breakaway goal, but the Eagles countered when Burbidge banked a shot off of the sake of Cirka to finish the night's scoring.

The Eagles will play for their final game in 2024 tomorrow afternoon- the return match in Halifax against the Mooseheads! Puck drop is at 2 PM. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/Y8Dy0 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Angelo Fullerton (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 2 assists

2. Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 1 assist

3. Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton) 29 saves on 31 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Jakub Milota (World Juniors), Callum Aucoin, Logan Quinn, Carson Griffin, Aiden McCullough

Scratches For Halifax: Mathis Rousseau (injury), Cade Moser, Logan Crosby, (injury), Mathieu Taillefer (injury), Carlos Händel (world juniors)

Final Shots On Goal: 58-31 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 3/4

Halifax Power Play: 0/2

