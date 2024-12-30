Team of the Week Named for Week 14

December 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players whose outstanding performances between December 23 and 29 (off from the 23rd to the 27th) have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Jérémie Minville | Gatineau Olympiques | 2GP-4G-1A, +3

Jules Boilard | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 2GP-3G-2A, +5

Jiri Klima | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2GP-1G-4A, +5

DEFENSEMEN:

Adam Fortier-Gendron | Moncton Wildcats | 2GP-2G-2A, +5

Taos Jordan | Gatineau Olympiques | 2GP-0G-3A, +5

GOALTENDER:

Alexis Cournoyer | Cape Breton Eagles | 1-0-0-0, 1,000%, 0.00, 1 SO

