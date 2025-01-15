New Republic Elite Development Program Builds Youth Soccer Skills
January 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Beginning later this month, Republic FC will offer a new opportunity for local youth players to participate in exclusive training sessions with Republic FC Academy and youth programming coaches. Registration is open now for the all-new Republic Elite Development Program.
This five-part series of weekly sessions will provide a competitive environment for boys and girls aged 10-16 to grow their skills on the pitch under the direction of the club's professionally licensed coaches. Republic FC's youth academy staff - including Director Eder Quintanilla - will also be on hand to work with participants, bridging the gap between club soccer and the academy program, which provides the only youth-to-pro pathway in the Sacramento region.
Republic FC's development pipeline offers players different options in their journey as a soccer player. It is the only club that can elevate players into a professional, first-team environment, while allowing players to retain their eligibility to play at the collegiate level. It has propelled hundreds of young players into the next stage of their soccer journey, including three on pro contracts with the first team in 2025.
Sessions will focus on developing technical skills, physical conditioning, and mental resilience, preparing players to compete at the highest youth levels regionally.
Republic Elite kicks off on Saturday, January 26 and will run through February 23, each Sunday from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. in Elk Grove. For $275, players will have access to all five sessions and receive a free Republic FC shirt, as well as a ticket voucher to a 2025 home match at Heart Health Park.
