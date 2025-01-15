Isaiah Johnston Joins Halifax Wanderers FC on a Permanent Transfer

Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club announce the transfer of midfielder, Isaiah Johnston to the Halifax Wanderers FC in the Canadian Premier League for an undisclosed fee. Per club policy, the terms of the agreement will not be disclosed.

"Isaiah put in some stellar performances after joining the club midway through last season. Allowing him to leave to pursue an option back home in Canada was a difficult decision for us all. He was a popular member of the group and a top professional, and we wish him well back in the Canadian Premier League." - Director of Soccer, Olly Gage

"We are grateful to have had Isaiah join Loudoun last season as part of his soccer journey. I really enjoyed working with him and am excited to see where his career takes him. We wish him all the best in Canada, and he will always be a part of the Loudoun United Family." - Head Coach, Ryan Martin

Johnston signed to Loudoun United Football Club in June of 2024 from MLS Next Pro side, Huntsville City FC. Johnston made his club debut on June 29, in a 2-0 win against Tampa Bay Rowdies at Segra Field, and was assigned a Legacy Number in the club's history. Shortly after his debut, Johnston scored his first goal for the club in a 4-2 win against Birmingham Legion FC on September 14 at Segra Field. During the 2024 season, Johnston appeared in 14 matches and scored one goal.

