North Carolina Football Club Announce Industry-First Partnership with Jump, the Unified Fan Experience Platform

January 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







The North Carolina Football Club, operator of the North Carolina Courage of the NWSL and North Carolina FC of the USL Championship, today announced an official partnership with Jump, the only unified fan experience platform purpose-built for professional sports teams.

The club will leverage the platform as its fan engagement system of record, which includes primary and secondary ticketing, group and suite sales, its branded team mobile app, and a comprehensive set of tools to personalize the fan experience in and out of the stadium, from ticket packages to content to merchandise.

This partnership makes the Courage and NCFC the first direct-to-consumer professional sports teams. With the support of Jump, the Courage and NCFC are able to own and control the entire experience and relationship with their fans. Fans will only need one account to buy tickets, merchandise or food and beverages on gameday, all without fees or surcharges.

"Innovation is in our organization's DNA and something we strive for when thinking about our relationship with our fans," said Ralph Vuono, COO, North Carolina Football Club. "We saw an opportunity to be on the frontier of sports technology and couldn't be more excited to implement Jump's capabilities, empowering us to own our fans' experience. We're committed to our fans, and partnering with Jump ensures they have the best-in-class experiences and direct access to tickets and other team products and experiences."

Jump's enterprise software provides the flexibility needed for a dynamic sports organization. Additionally, Jump's platform charges $0 in ticketing fees, which is a first in the live sports landscape.

Jump was designed in collaboration with executives from over 70+ professional sports teams across all major leagues, with the goal of empowering clubs to take full ownership of their fan relationships. Its purpose-built vertical software enables the Courage and North Carolina FC to connect directly with their fans, delivering personalized experiences that foster deeper engagement and drive long-term customer value.

"We're thrilled to partner with the North Carolina Football Club as Jump's first professional sports team partner," said Jordy Leiser, CEO and co-founder of Jump. "Jump unifies the digital journey into a single, seamless platform. We're empowering the Courage and NCFC to forge deep connections with their fans, grow lifetime value and unlock additional revenue. This partnership marks the beginning of a new era in pro sports in which teams do business and engage directly with their fans. We couldn't be more excited to launch this fundamental shift in the sports tech landscape."

For more information on Jump and its fan experience offerings, please visit https://www.jump.com/product-solution.

